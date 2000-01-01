ASI Global Unconstrained Equity P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.72%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha-4.09
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Gbl sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6915J97
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares).