ASI High Yield Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.99%
- 3 Year sharpe1.50
- 3 Year alpha-0.67
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBOFAML Eur/GBP F&F Non Fin HY 3% Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.71%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0000936244
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.