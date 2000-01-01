ASI High Yield Bond I Inc

  • Yield History3.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.51
  • 3 Year alpha-0.63
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBOFAML Eur/GBP F&F Non Fin HY 3% Hdg GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0000939818

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.

