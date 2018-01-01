ASI Latin American Equity A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00B41QSW23
MSCI EM Latin America 10/40 NR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Latin American equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in Latin American countries or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Latin American operations or have a significant proportion of their assets there.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News