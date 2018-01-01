ASI Multi-Asset Climate Solu Plfm 1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
ASI Multi-Asset Climate Solu Plfm 1 Acc

Fund

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BN47GP49

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities (company shares) and corporate bonds (loans to companies) issued by companies whose core business is to offer products and services that enable the transition to a sustainable low carbon economy. The fund will invest at least 80% in global equities (company shares), and investment grade corporate bonds (loans to companies) issued anywhere in the world and in any currency.

Regulatory Documents

