Fund Info

  • Yield History1.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.10
  • 3 Year alpha1.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF-
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031682395

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of assets.

