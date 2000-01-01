ASI Multi-Manager Balanced Managed I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha-0.48
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.38%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B83W7300

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of actively managed funds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .