ASI Multi-Manager Diversity D Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha0.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.37%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7DZK008

Investment Strategy

To generate capital growth and some income over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of funds.

