ASI MyFolio Managed II P1 Inc
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BHZCRD14
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the MyFolio Managed range, which offers five funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. The fund is risk level II, which aims to be the second lowest risk fund in this range.