ASI MyFolio Managed V P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.75%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-2.22
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7LL4310
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the MyFolio Managed range, which offers five funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. This fund is risk level V, which aims to be the highest risk fund in this range.