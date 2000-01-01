ASI MyFolio Market I P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.87%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha2.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.33%
- SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7KSN259
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the MyFolio Market range, which offers five funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. The fund is risk level I, which aims to be the lowest risk fund in this range.