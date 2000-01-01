ASI MyFolio Monthly Inc III P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.48%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.10
- 3 Year alpha-5
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.02%
- IA SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7680C87
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the MyFolio Multi-Manager Income range, which offers three funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. The fund is the middle risk fund in the Income range.