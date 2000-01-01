ASI MyFolio Monthly Inc IV P1 Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.09
  • 3 Year alpha-4.29
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.22%
  • IA SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7F2PP90

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the MyFolio Multi-Manager Income range, which offers three funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. The fund is the highest risk fund in the Income range.

Latest news

