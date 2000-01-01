ASI Short Dated Corp Bd P1 Acc

  • Yield History1.18%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha-0.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Ster NGilts ExSubFin TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.57%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZCGBS57

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated investment grade corporate bonds, with a maturity of up to 5 years.

