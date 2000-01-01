ASI Short Duration Credit I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.33
  • 3 Year alpha1.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc £ Coll&Cop (hdg to 2Y)
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032785031

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the short term (1 to 3 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated corporate bonds.

Latest news

