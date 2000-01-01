ASI Short Duration Credit P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.37
- 3 Year alpha1.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc £ Coll&Cop (hdg to 2Y)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.66%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7F7XT42
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the short term (1 to 3 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated corporate bonds.