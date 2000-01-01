ASI Short Duration Credit P1 Income
Fund Info
- Yield History2.03%
- 3 Year sharpe1.34
- 3 Year alpha1.22
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBBgBarc £ Coll&Cop (hdg to 2Y)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.66%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B63SCK67
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the short term (1 to 3 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated corporate bonds.