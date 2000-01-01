ASI Sterling Inflation-Linked Bond A Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.19
  • 3 Year alpha-0.89
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE A British Gov -Lkd over 5Y
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK27426

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government inflation-linked bonds.

Latest news

