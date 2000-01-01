ASI Sterling Inflation-Linked Bond I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.35
- 3 Year alpha-1.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE A British Gov -Lkd over 5Y
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK27640
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government inflation-linked bonds.