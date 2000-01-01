ASI Sterling Long Dated Govt Bond I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.10%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha0.42
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE A British Gov over 15 Yrs
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF-
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ4BR353

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of 10 years or longer.

Latest news

