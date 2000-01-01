ASI Sterling Long Dated Govt Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE A British Gov over 15 Yrs
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF-
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ4BR353
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of 10 years or longer.