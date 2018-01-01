Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

ASI Sterling Money Market A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Money Market

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B1BW3H93

Benchmark

SONIA

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to generate income and preserve some capital over the short term (2 years or less) by investing in cash deposits and money market instruments. The fund invests at least 80% in cash deposits and money market instruments.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News