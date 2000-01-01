ASI Sterling Money Market I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.69%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.61
- 3 Year alpha0.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark7 Day GBP LIBID
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.15%
- SectorMoney Market
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1C42449
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to generate income and preserve some capital over the short term (2 years or less) by investing in cash deposits and money market instruments.