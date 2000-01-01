ASI Sterling Money Market I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History0.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.61
  • 3 Year alpha0.01
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark7 Day GBP LIBID
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.15%
  • SectorMoney Market
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1C42449

The fund aims to generate income and preserve some capital over the short term (2 years or less) by investing in cash deposits and money market instruments.

