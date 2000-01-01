ASI Sterling Short Term Govt Bond A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-1.00
- 3 Year alpha-1.35
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE - A Brit Govt 0-5 Y
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK25H14
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of up to five years.