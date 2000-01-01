ASI Sterling Short Term Govt Bond A Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-1.00
  • 3 Year alpha-1.35
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE - A Brit Govt 0-5 Y
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK25H14

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of up to five years.

Latest news

