ASI Sterling Short Term Govt Bond I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.42%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.25
- 3 Year alpha-0.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE - A Brit Govt 0-5 Y
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK25L59
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of up to five years.