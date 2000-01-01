ASI Strategic Bond I Gross Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.56
  • 3 Year alpha3.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK28168

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in government and corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .