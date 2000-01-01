ASI Target Return Bond I Gross Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha1.22
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK27F30

Investment Strategy

To generate a positive return over rolling 12-month periods in all market conditions by investing in government and corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that this positive return will be attained over any time period.

Visit our news hub for other news .