ASI UK All Share Tracker B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.10%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B76B9Y24
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by tracking the return of the FTSE All-Share Index.