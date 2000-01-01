ASI UK All Share Tracker B Inc

  • Yield History2.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.02
  • 3 Year alpha0.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.11%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6VGS377

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by tracking the return of the FTSE All-Share Index.

