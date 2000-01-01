ASI UK All Share Tracker B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.02
- 3 Year alpha0.08
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.11%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6VGS377
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by tracking the return of the FTSE All-Share Index.