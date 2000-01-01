ASI UK All Share Tracker C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.64%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha0.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.23%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B61C0396
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by tracking the return of the FTSE All-Share Index.