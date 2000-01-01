ASI UK Equity Index Managed B Acc

  • Yield History3.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha0.11
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.28%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDZRCP55

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).

