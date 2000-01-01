ASI UK Ethical Equity P1 Income
Fund Info
- Yield History1.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha4.06
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Ethical Subsector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVFNS394
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares) which meet the ethical criteria set out in the investment manager's Ethical Investment Policy.