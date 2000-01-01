ASI UK Government Bond P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-0.46
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK Gilt Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6WZXS38
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds.