ASI UK High Alpha Equity I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-1.88
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004331897

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .