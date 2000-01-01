ASI UK High Alpha Equity P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.78%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-1.97
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7D6MV88
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).