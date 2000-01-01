ASI UK High Income Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.89%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-3.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA UK Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004332978
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).