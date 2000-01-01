ASI UK High Income Equity P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-3.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B558NM60
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).