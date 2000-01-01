ASI UK Income Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha1.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF-
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0XWN929
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some capital over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).