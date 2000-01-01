ASI UK Income Unconstrained Eq I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History4.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.33
  • 3 Year alpha-3.26
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1LBSV51

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).

