ASI UK Income Unconstrained Eq P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.92%
- 3 Year sharpe0.31
- 3 Year alpha-3.52
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7G8Q193
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares).