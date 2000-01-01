ASI UK Mid-Cap Equity I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.29%
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha5.13
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.85%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0XWNS12
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK mid-capitalisation equities (company shares).