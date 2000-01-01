ASI UK Mid-Cap Equity I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.29%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha5.13
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0XWNS12

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK mid-capitalisation equities (company shares).

Latest news

