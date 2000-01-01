ASI UK Opportunities Equity P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha7.31
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Allsh Ex 100 Ex Invt Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7LZCR36
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK small and mid-capitalisation equities (company shares).