ASI UK Opportunities Equity P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Yield History0.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.86
  • 3 Year alpha7.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Allsh Ex 100 Ex Invt Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7LZCR36

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK small and mid-capitalisation equities (company shares).

