ASI UK Real Estate Share I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.62%
- 3 Year sharpe1.24
- 3 Year alpha6.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 Real Estate TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0XWNN66
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK property-related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).