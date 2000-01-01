ASI UK Real Estate Share I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History1.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.24
  • 3 Year alpha6.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 Real Estate TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0XWNN66

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK property-related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

