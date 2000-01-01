ASI UK Recovery Equity I Acc

  • Yield History2.34%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.29
  • 3 Year alpha-10.85
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3L7SG25

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in "recovery" UK equities (company shares).

