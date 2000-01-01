ASI UK Responsible Equity I Acc

  • Yield History1.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha5.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B131GD17

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares), which meet the fund’s environmental, social and governance screening criteria.

