ASI UK Smaller Companies P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.22
  • 3 Year alpha11.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FBH943

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK small-capitalisation equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .