ASI UK Smaller Companies R Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.19
  • 3 Year alpha11.3
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA UK Smaller Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.36%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQNBS53

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK small-capitalisation equities (company shares).

Latest news

