ASI UK Value Equity I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
UK All Companies
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B0LD3C08
Benchmark
FTSE 350 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term(5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies incorporated or domiciled in the UK or having significant operations and/or exposure to the UK.
Loading...
Loading Comparison