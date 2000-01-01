ASI UK Value Equity P1 Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.17%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.14
  • 3 Year alpha-0.27
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7LK2232

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from UK operations or have a significant proportion of their assets there.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .