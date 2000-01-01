ASI UK Value Equity P1 Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.14
- 3 Year alpha-0.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7LK2232
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from UK operations or have a significant proportion of their assets there.