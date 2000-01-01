ASSI– Eu ex UK Sus n Re Inv Eq X Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.04
  • 3 Year alpha4.59
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.94%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837975415

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least 90% of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom); or, companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) operations, or have a significant proportion of their assets there.

