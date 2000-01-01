Aubrey European Conviction R GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Europe NR LCL
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF-
- IA SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupTreeTop
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1964542176
Investment Strategy
The subfund’s main objective is to generate a long-term capital gain on the capital invested.The subfund will seek to achieve its objective through the active management of a portfolio primarily composed of equity stocks listed on the stock exchanges of European countries – including the United Kingdom and emerging European countries – hereafter “the European equity stocks”, other negotiable securities equivalent to such stocks or that entitle their holder to acquire such stocks through subscription or exchange.