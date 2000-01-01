Aubrey European Conviction R GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Europe NR LCL
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF-
  • IA SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupTreeTop
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1964542176

Investment Strategy

The subfund’s main objective is to generate a long-term capital gain on the capital invested.The subfund will seek to achieve its objective through the active management of a portfolio primarily composed of equity stocks listed on the stock exchanges of European countries – including the United Kingdom and emerging European countries – hereafter “the European equity stocks”, other negotiable securities equivalent to such stocks or that entitle their holder to acquire such stocks through subscription or exchange.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .